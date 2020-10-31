President of Turkmenistan attends opening of cluster of motor transport enterprises

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the opening ceremony of a cluster of motor transport enterprises and a Training Center of the Association of Driving Schools.

New facilities were built by private enterprise “Veli Gurlushyk” on the orders of the “Turkmenavtotransport” Agency next to the Ashgabat International Automobile Terminal in the northern part of the capital city.

The cluster occupies the area in excess of 600 thousand square meters. It consists of buildings of several enterprises, including the Ashgabat Passenger Motor Transport Enterprise, the Association of Automobile Schools and the Open Joint Stock Company “Avtoulag Khyzmat” (Motor Transport Services). The cluster accommodates a fire and gas station, covered parking spaces for 1800 buses and 800 taxis, service and control rooms, as well as a car training ground.

The cluster is equipped in accordance with the requirements of international standards of traffic safety rules. The commissioning of this cluster, which is designed to serve as a major transit center for the Europe-Caucasus-Central Asia and Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (Lazurite Corridor) international transport corridors, will help increase the scale of work in the transport sector.

