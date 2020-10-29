International conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2020” begins in Ashgabat

The XXV International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2020” started in Ashgabat. It was organized by the State Concerns Turkmengaz and Turkmenneft.

This year, due to the worldwide restrictions on international travels, foreign delegates are participating in the forum online. In total, representatives of more than 100 companies from 30 countries joined the oil and gas conference in the online format.

On the first day, the forum discussed global trends in the fuel and energy sector, the state and prospects for development of the oil and gas sector of the economy of Turkmenistan, as well as prospects for development of international partnership in the Turkmen fuel and energy complex.

During the panel sessions, the forum participants discussed topics such as the energy diplomacy of Turkmenistan, attraction of investments in developing offshore blocks of the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, oil and gas processing in Turkmenistan.

As part of the forum, heads of the business units of the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan and representatives of foreign companies operating in the fuel and energy sector held online meetings to discuss issues relating to development of bilateral cooperation.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020