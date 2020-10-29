President of Turkmenistan inaugurates anniversary facilities in Ashgabat

A complex of road infrastructure facilities, including an automobile tunnel, underground passages, “Advertising” monument and new hotel “Diwan” were inaugurated in Ashgabat. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the opening ceremonies marking the upcoming 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

The head of state drove his car through the new automobile tunnel and roundabout, thus symbolically opening the traffic along the renewed intersection of two highways in Ashgabat.

The new complex of road infrastructure occupies 4.5 hectares. In the center of the roundabout above the tunnel, there is an original cube-shaped 16-meter high and wide structure called “Advertising”. The sides of this cube are made in the shape of the Oguzkhan star with built-in video screens displaying various ads and other information. The monumental composition is 21 meters high, including the 5-meter pedestal.

Then, the head of state walked to Diwan hotel that complemented the hotel infrastructure of Ashgabat. Other than living rooms, the hotel has conference rooms, restaurants, shops, as well as swimming pools and sports grounds.

Congratulating the opening ceremony participants and the people of the country on the opening of new buildings, the head of state cut the symbolic ribbon and inaugurated the new hotel to the applause of the audience. The Turkmen leader viewed the hotel rooms, as well as the banquet hall and restaurant.

