State Budget for 2021 approved in Turkmenistan

The State Budget for 2021 was approved in Turkmenistan. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a corresponding law, which was published in the Turkmen mass media. Turkmenistan's main financial document for 2021 accounts for revenues and expenditures in excess of Turkmen Manat 79,509 billion.

According to the law, wages, pensions, state benefits and scholarships are the fixed items of expenditure of the state budget of Turkmenistan. In the event of a budget deficit, financing should be ensured by government borrowings and (or) the remaining budget funds in accordance with the legislation of Turkmenistan.

The law also stipulates that additional revenues coming to the State Budget of Turkmenistan in 2021 from other sources, as well as surpluses will be channeled as a matter of priority to repayment of debts on government loans and bank credits.

