Parliament of Turkmenistan adopts state budget for 2021

The Mejlis of Turkmenistan of the sixth convocation held its 12th meeting in Ashgabat, during which members of parliament discussed and adopted a number of laws. The draft Law “On the State Budget of Turkmenistan for 2021” as well as the draft Resolution “On Implementation of the State Budget of Turkmenistan for 2019” were the main agenda items.

It was noted at the meeting that the law “On the State Budget of Turkmenistan for 2021” aims to maintain the sustainable pace of economic growth, ensure high efficiency of government spending and improve the welfare of the people as a whole.

According to the MPs who unanimously voted for the adoption of the Law "On the State Budget of Turkmenistan for 2021”, this document is based on the competent estimation, backed up by the resource potential and serves the interests of the people of the country.

The MPs also discussed and adopted the laws “On Approval and Implementation of the Administrative Procedure Code of Turkmenistan”, “On the National Council of Turkmenistan” and “On the Consular Service”. In addition, a number of existing laws were reviewed and amended.

The adopted laws will be submitted to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for signing.

