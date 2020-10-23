President of Turkmenistan holds meeting on food supplies for population

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a working meeting with the heads of the agro-industrial and trade sectors and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. The meeting discussed the pace of implementation of the agricultural development program as well as strengthening the country's food security.

Increasing production of foodstuffs in the country and reducing their imports was the focus of discussions. The work is currently underway in Turkmenistan to set up the production of sunflower and butter, margarine, granulated sugar, as well as cultivation of bananas, citrus fruits and other types of fruits imported from abroad.

In this regard, President Gurguli Berdimuhamedov noted that the entrepreneurial initiative for production of import-substituting and export-oriented products and expansion of the range of domestic foodstuffs should be promoted. The head of state emphasized that maintaining stable prices should be kept under permanent control.

