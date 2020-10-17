State program for development of chemical science and technology approved in Turkmenistan

The State Program for Development of Chemical Science and Technology for 2021-2025 and its Action Plan were approved in Turkmenistan. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect at an online government meeting.

According to the decree, the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and a number of relevant ministries and sectoral departments have been charged with the implementation of this state program.

The decree says that the State Program and its Action Plan provide for measures to conduct scientific research in the field of chemical science and technology, create new industries on this basis, develop relevant technologies and attract young scientists into scientific work in the field of chemistry.

