Day of Healthcare Workers and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan celebrated in Ashgabat

The State Medical University named after Myrat Garryev hosted a conference on the occasion of Day of Healthcare Workers and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.

The forum participants listened to the greeting message from the President of Turkmenistan. In his message, the head of state noted that the national “Health” program, which was adopted 25 years ago, defining the major areas and principles in improving the health of citizens of the country, plays a key role in developing and bringing Turkmenistan’s healthcare system to the international level.

It was noted at the forum that the positive experience accumulated by Turkmenistan in the field of healthcare has been widely recognized by the international community and international organizations, including the UN and its bodies, such as WHO, UNICEF and others, with which Ashgabat maintains fruitful cooperation.

As part of the forum, best medical workers were handed state awards under the decree of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. A group of foreign doctors were also awarded the title of Honorary Professor of the State Medical University named after Myrat Garryev.

