President of Turkmenistan inaugurates new medical centers

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the opening ceremony of new medical facilities in Ashgabat - the International Burn Center and the Aesthetic Center – that was timed to coincide with Day of Healthcare Workers and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.

The opening ceremonies were attended by the national parliament leaders, government officials, mass media representatives and medical specialists from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and healthcare workers of Turkmenistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, the head of state noted that the International Burn Center and the Aesthetic Center are another evidence of the country’s caring attitude for people’s health. He congratulated the ceremony participants and the entire Turkmen people on Day of Healthcare Workers and Medical Industry and opening of new medical centers.

The modern five-storey Burn Center is designed for 130 people. It has an emergency department with ambulance service, counseling and diagnostic departments, a laboratory, a rehabilitation department, as well as departments of endoscopy, disinfection and inpatient treatment. The center is fitted with relevant equipment to ensure highly qualified assistance to patients.

The Aesthetic Center has every condition for provision of high-quality cosmetic services to citizens. The center offers health and wellness services to maintain beauty of the human body, weight correction courses, massage procedures, relaxation, hairdressing and cosmetology services. The center will also provide consultations, organize training courses in general areas of aesthetic medicine and trainings with participation of local and foreign specialists.

