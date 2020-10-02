Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss increasing bilateral trade turnover

Issues relating to increasing mutual exports of goods were discussed at the online meeting titled “Turkmenistan-Belarus: prospects for bilateral cooperation” that was organized by the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries. Representatives of relevant ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, as well as heads of some eight dozen Belarusian companies participated in the discussion.

The sides looked at the prospects of increasing the bilateral trade turnover and developing business contacts between business structures of the two countries. Noting the interest of the Belarusian business community in building up cooperation with Turkmenistan, the leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Belarus suggested holding online business forums, round tables and meetings on a regular basis to study in detail the opportunities to increase bilateral trade.

The sides also made presentations of their capacities, focusing on textiles and building materials industries.

