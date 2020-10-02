Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan holds press conference on recent People's Council meeting

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a press conference on the Constitutional Law “On Changes and Amendments to the Constitution of Turkmenistan” that was adopted at the recent Khalk Maslakhaty (People's Council) meeting. The Constitutional Law provides for establishment of a bicameral parliament in Turkmenistan.

The press conference was attended by the heads and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Institute of State, Law and Democracy, the Institute of International Relations of Turkmenistan, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Ashgabat, as well as national and foreign reporters.

In his statement, the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov noted that the important political events that recently took place in the country are of great significance in terms of development of the state and society and the Turkmen foreign policy. He stressed that Turkmenistan’s foreign policy course is inseparably connected with the ongoing reforms in the economic and social spheres of the country, improvement of the political system and application of the international democratic norms and practices.

The Turkmen Foreign Minister also touched on the main provisions of the video statement by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the participants of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

