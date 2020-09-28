Turkmenistan celebrates 29th anniversary of independence

Turkmenistan celebrated the 29th anniversary of independence. The military parade and festive procession in Ashgabat were the chief events of the celebration with participation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Columns of various branches the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan and units of the law enforcement agencies marched past the central stand, saluting the head of state, government officials, leaders of the national parliament, heads of military and law enforcement agencies, public associations and honorary elders.

The military parade demonstrated the defensive power of the country, professionalism and skills of Turkmen soldiers guarding independent Turkmenistan. The display of the combat aviation capacity was the crown event of the military parade. Spectators applauded a group of combat helicopters and aircrafts flying over the central stand.

The military parade finished with the exhibition performance by a separate battalion of the guard of honor of the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan and the orchestra of the Turkmenistan’s Armed Forces in front of the central stand.

The military parade was followed by a festive procession of representatives of various sectors of the national economy of Turkmenistan, demonstrating the country's achievements in the socio-economic and cultural spheres.

Festivities in honor of Independence Day of Turkmenistan continued in the evening with a concert by Turkmen pop stars and famous folklore ensembles at the Song and Music Center “Ashgabat”. The celebration concluded with fireworks in honor of the 29th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence.

