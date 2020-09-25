People's Council of Turkmenistan convenes in Ashgabat

The highest representative body of Turkmenistan - Khalk Maslakhaty (People's Council) - convened for a meeting in Ashgabat. Given the complex epidemiological situation in the world, the Khalk Maslakhaty participants from the regions of the country joined the meeting via videoconference.

The regular meeting of the People's Council of Turkmenistan chaired by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov brought together the speaker and members of the Mejlis, deputy chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of ministries and specialized departments, members of public associations, elders, students and representatives of the mass media.

The Khalk Maslakhaty discussed key issues relating to Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as ways for implementation of the long-term economic and social programmes. Issues relating to the constitutional reform were also in the focus of discussions.

As part of the Khalk Maslakhaty, the Mejlis of Turkmenistan convened for the eleventh meeting of the sixth convocation. The MPs reviewed the draft Constitutional Law “On Changes and Amendments to the Constitution of Turkmenistan".

The MPs discussed in detail issues relating to the establishment of a new bicameral legislative body of the country, namely the National Council of Turkmenistan, and the forthcoming transition of Turkmenistan’s legislative body to the bicameral system. In this regard, the MPs discussed making relevant changes and amendments to the current laws of Turkmenistan.

The draft Constitutional Law “On Changes and Amendments to the Constitution of Turkmenistan” presented earlier to the regular meeting of the Mejlis of the fifth convocation was unanimously approved and adopted. The decision of the MPs on the draft Constitutional Law was announced by Speaker of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Gulshat Mammedova at the continuing meeting of the Khalk Maslakhaty. Then, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed the Constitutional Law “On Changes and Amendments to the Constitution of Turkmenistan.”

The Turkmen leader congratulated everyone on the adoption of the Constitutional Law "On Changes and Amendments to the Constitution of Turkmenistan” that provides for establishing the bicameral structure of bodies performing legislative activities. The President instructed members of the government and the parliament, representatives of public associations and local authorities to work on the tasks arising from the Constitutional Law.

The Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan “On Changes and Amendments to the Constitution of Turkmenistan” comes into force on January 1, 2021. According to the Constitutional Law, the first elections of members of the Khalk Maslakhaty chamber of the National Council of Turkmenistan should be called by the President of Turkmenistan. In this regard, the head of state signed a decree on holding the elections of members of the Khalk Maslakhaty of the National Council of Turkmenistan, as well as conducting organizational work to operationalize this structure.

