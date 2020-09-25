Over 800 prisoners pardoned in Turkmenistan ahead of Independence Day

Chairing an enlarged government meeting via video link, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed decrees granting a pardon to prisoners on the occasion of Independence Day of Turkmenistan.

In accordance with the documents, 812 Turkmen and three foreign citizens have been released from serving the remainder of their sentences in prison, as well as from additional custodian penalty of compulsory residence in a specific location. The pardon is timed to coincide with the 29th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence.

Having signed the decrees, the head of state instructed the Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of the State Security Council Charymyrat Amanov, as well as the heads of law enforcement agencies to ensure that the pardoned citizens get home in the very near future.

Addressing the heads of regional, district and city administrations, as well as other officials, the Turkmen leader instructed them to help the pardoned people with finding jobs.

