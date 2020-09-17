Results of implementation of Programme on Border Management in Central Asia summed up in Ashgabat

The results of implementation of the Programme on Border Management in Central Asia were summed up at a regional conference in Ashgabat. The European Union funded Programme aimed to enhance security, combat smuggling and facilitate trade in the Central Asian region.

The conference discussed the Programme achievements in three main areas of work, such as further strengthening of border management, migration management and trade facilitation measures in the Central Asian region. It was noted at the conference that good results were achieved in all these areas.

Speaking at the conference, the European Union Ambassador to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso confirmed the EU willingness to continue cooperation with the Central Asian countries as part of the next phase of the Programme that will also cover the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. This phase of the Programme on Border Management in Central Asia and Afghanistan will fully take into account the principles of the new EU-Central Asian cooperation strategy, in particular by extending regional cooperation efforts to Afghanistan, not only to address security issues but also develop cross-border cooperation and trade capacity.

