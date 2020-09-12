Regulations on state insurance of passenger transportation approved in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan passed the Regulations on mandatory state individual insurance of passengers in all types of transport as well as crews of air, sea, river, road and rail transport. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect at a government meeting via videoconference.

The document instructs the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan jointly with the State Insurance Organization to establish the procedure on creation and spending of insurance funds for mandatory state insurance of passenger transportation.

According to the decree, this measure has been taken in accordance with the Air Code and the Merchant Shipping Code of Turkmenistan, the laws of Turkmenistan “On Automobile Transport”, “On Railway Transport” and “On Insurance” with the view of providing insurance coverage for passengers and crews of vehicles.

