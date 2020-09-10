President of Turkmenistan attends laying foundation of power units at Turkmenbashi oil refinery

As part of his visit to Balkan province, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the ceremony of laying foundation of new power units at the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President of Turkmenistan noted that two new gas turbines with the design capacity of 70 megawatt per hour and reconstruction of the existing power plant will ensure the reliable supply of electricity to new production units being built at the refinery.

The head of state stressed that Turkish company "Chalyk Holding" was tasked with building new power units fitted with modern equipment that should be put into operation in 18 months.

“Large-scale projects currently being implemented in Turkmenistan despite the ongoing difficult situation in the world, modern facilities and buildings that are under construction or have been already commissioned, this is all done with the view of accelerating the pace of development of the national economy and ensuring the prosperous life of the people,” the Turkmen leader said.

Then, the head of state walked to the construction site and gave a symbolic start to construction by throwing a handful of cement with a shovel into the foundation of the facility.

