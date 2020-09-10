Cotton harvest campaign begins in Turkmenistan

The cotton harvest campaign has kicked off in Turkmenistan. Cotton harvesting began in four of the five provinces of the country - Akhal, Balkan, Lebap and Mary. Taking into account the soil and climatic conditions, cotton harvesting in the northern Dashoguz province will start on September 16.

Turkmenistan plans to harvest a total of 1.250 million tons of seed cotton this year. Some 1000 John Deere cotton pickers and 500 trailer cotton harvesters will be used during the harvest campaign. Some 2000 trucks and 2370 tractors will be used to transport harvested seed cotton to 157 procurement points and 39 ginneries. Round-the-clock equipment maintenance services have been set up in the fields for the smooth running of cotton harvesting. Relevant conditions for work and rest of machine operators, drivers and picking cotton by hand were also created.

By tradition, the beginning of the harvest campaign was blessed by the elders.

