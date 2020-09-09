Turkmenistan takes part in negotiations on modernization of Energy Charter Treaty

Turkmenistan took part by videoconference in the second negotiation round on the modernization of the Energy Charter Treaty. The Turkmen delegation to the negotiations was represented by the heads and representatives of State Concerns “Turkmenneft” and “Turkmengaz”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and other departments.

The Energy Charter Treaty is currently the only multilateral agreement addressing various political, economic and legal issues related to international trade in energy resources and their transit through interstate oil and gas pipelines, as well as through power transmission lines. More than 50 countries acceded to the Treaty.

During the current online meeting, the sides discussed topical issues related to the transit of energy resources, access to infrastructures, principles of tariff formation, sustainable development and corporate social responsibility, dispute resolution, as well as transparency in the activities of participants of transactions and agreements in the field of energy supplies. The delegates agreed that the rights and obligations of the parties to the Treaty should be reviewed in all areas, with the focus on transit, investment, energy security and efficiency and trade in energy resources.

