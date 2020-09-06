Finals of children's song and music contest conclude in Ashgabat

The finals of the nationwide children’s song and music contest were held in Ashgabat. The contest aims to identify and support talented children and promote their appreciation of the musical culture of the Turkmen people.

The participants of the final gala concert included 15 young artists who passed the qualifications. All in all, over one thousand children from all the regions of the country took part in the contest. Following the assessment of the final round performances, six winners were named, representing each region of the country and Ashgabat. They were awarded valuable prizes and diplomas on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan. All the finalists of the art contest also received gifts on behalf of the head of state.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020