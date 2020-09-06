New book by President of Turkmenistan presented in Ashgabat

A new book by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov titled “The Spiritual World of Turkmens” was presented at a ceremony in Ashgabat.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the participants emphasized the importance of the new book by the head of state, in which he talks about the need to study and promote the cultural heritage as the basis for spiritual development of the people in the new historical era.

Consisting of twelve chapters, the book explains the relationship between man and nature referring to examples from ancient legends and traditions that carry the ancient wisdom and centuries-old experience of the nation.

Speaking at the presentation, writers and poets noted that the new work by the President of Turkmenistan would contribute to the succession and further popularization of the spiritual values ​​of the Turkmen people.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020