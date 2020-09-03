Winter wheat sowing begins in Turkmenistan

A winter wheat sowing campaign has begun in Turkmenistan. The fields to be sown with grain amount to 690 thousand hectares of land. Farmers are expected to harvest 1 million 400 thousand tons of grain in 2021.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, a total of 2,583 arable-till and 7,605 tractor-cultivators from John Deere, CLAAS, Case, Belarus-80H and Belarus-82.1 will be used in the fields.

The start of the winter wheat sowing campaign was preceded by seminars with participation of leaders of farmers unions, agronomists, machine operators and farmers that discussed issues relating to the organization of the sowing campaign, use of modern agricultural equipment and best practices in grain growing.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020