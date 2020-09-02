Turkmenistan establishes International Association of Turkmen Alabai with headquarters in Ashgabat

Ashgabat hosted the founding meeting of the International Association of Turkmen Alabai with headquarters in the capital city of Turkmenistan. The forum brought together via video link about 200 delegates, including heads and leading specialists of a number of Turkmen ministries, departments, public associations, the mass media, as well as representatives of foreign cynological federations, associations, clubs and research centers.

The meeting discussed issues relating to reorganization of the Association of Turkmen Alabai by replacing it with the International Association of Turkmen Alabai. Speaking at the meeting, the participants noted that the Association of Turkmen Alabai was established in May 2020 with the prime objective of preserving and developing the traditions of the national school of dog breeding, application of national methods of selection and modern scientific achievements for this breed of dogs and their popularization in the world.

Foreign participants of the meeting also supported the initiative to establish the International Association of Turkmen Alabai with headquarters in Ashgabat. Following the discussion, the delegates unanimously decided to establish the International Association of Turkmen Alabai with headquarters in Ashgabat. The delegates also approved the charter of the organization and granted membership to foreign participants. The International Association of Turkmen Alabai now accounts for 25 members from 11 countries, such as Georgia, Russia, France, Armenia, China, Iran, Turkey, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

Minister of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov was nominated as chairman of the association. Following the voting, Serdar Berdimuhamedov was unanimously elected to this position. Private dog breeder Annageldi Yazmyradov was elected deputy chairman of the organization.

