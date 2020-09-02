President of Turkmenistan sends congratulations on Day of Knowledge

The President of Turkmenistan congratulated schoolchildren, students, teachers and workers of the education sector on the start of the academic year. “I congratulate you on Day of Knowledge and Student Youth that inspires the achievement of high goals and marks the beginning of the new 2020-2021 academic year!” the head of state said in his message.

The message notes that the harmonious development of youth, obtaining modern education and knowledge, raising a generation of true patriots are the chief goal of the educational policy of Turkmenistan.

The head of state emphasized that as part of the efforts for comprehensive improvement of the national education system Turkmenistan will continue building special educational facilities uniting educational institutions of all forms, especially kindergartens, secondary schools and art centers fitted with modern computers, educational and technical equipment, interactive and multimedia technologies.

