Ashgabat hosts finals of national signing contest

The final round of the national TV contest “Sing My Homeland!” among young amateur singers was held at the Song and Music Center “Ashgabat” in the capital city of Turkmenistan. Being traditionally held on the eve of Independence Day as part of “Golden Age of Turkmen” contest initiated by the President of Turkmenistan, this project aims to unleash the creative potential of youth and their appreciation of the Turkmen musical culture.

The singing contest was organized by the Ministry of Culture, the State Committee on Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography, as well as the administrations of the regions and the city of Ashgabat. It was held in three stages. In total, over 770 performers from all regions of the country took part in the contest, of whom only 10 singers qualified to perform in the regional rounds, and only two contenders from each region and Ashgabat qualified to the finals.

The final gala concert brought together 12 best young singers. The audience expressed their appreciation of the original arrangement of music and original performing manner of singers with applause.

The song and music concert finished with the announcement of the winners of the contest, including Gochguly Saparov (Ashgabat), Saparmyrat Atayev (Akhal provincet), Guychberdy Dervayisov (Balkan province), Mekan Nazarmadov (Dashoguz province), Babadzhan Khanmuradov (Lebap province) and Maysa Myradova (Mary province).

