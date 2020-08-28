Turkmenistan to establish Association of Road Transport Enterprises

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed the government to establish the Association of Motor Transport Enterprises. The head of state signed a decree to this effect at a government meeting via video link.

The document authorizes the Ashgabat Passenger Motor Transport Enterprise and the Association of Driving Schools of “Turkmenavtotransport” agency to establish Open Joint Stock Company “Association of Motor Transport Enterprises” with a share in the authorized capital of 40 and 30 percent respectively.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan was instructed to ensure state registration of the new OJSC in accordance with the established procedure. According to the decree, the Association of Motor Transport Enterprises is tasked with improving motor transport operations and ensuring favorable conditions for creation of market relations in this area.

