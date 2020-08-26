Council of Permanent Representatives of CIS countries holds meeting on Turkmen neutrality

The CIS Executive Committee (Minsk) hosted a regular meeting of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiaries of the CIS Member States, discussing the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality among other issues on the agenda.

The Permanent Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the statutory and other bodies of the CIS, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Belarus Nazarkuly Shakulyev briefed his colleagues on the implementation of the resolution of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan on holding the year 2020 under the motto “Turkmenistan - Homeland of Neutrality” which was adopted at the initiative of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in connection with the 25th anniversary of the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the Resolution “On the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan”.

The first deputy of the CIS Executive Committee Viktor Guminsky, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan and Moldova to Belarus also spoke at the meeting. The meeting participants congratulated Turkmenistan on the anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and wished the Turkmen people further success, peace and prosperity. A short video film on Turkmenistan’s neutrality was demonstrated to the meeting participants.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020