Mejlis of Turkmenistan passes new legislative acts

The Mejlis (parliament) of Turkmenistan held the tenth session of the sixth convocation via video link.

The MPs discussed the draft laws of Turkmenistan “On Prevention of Offenses”, “On Physical Culture and Sports” and “On International Humanitarian Aid in Emergency Situations”.

The MPs also reviewed the draft laws on amendments and additions to the Criminal Procedure Code of Turkmenistan, the Criminal Code, the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Air Code, laws “On Public Associations”, “On the State Border of Turkmenistan”, “On Insurance”, “On Migration” and other legislative acts.

The parliament heard the report by the Ombudsperson of Turkmenistan, Yazdursun Gurbannazarova, which highlighted the main directions of Turkmenistan’s policy in ensuring and observing the economic, social, cultural, political rights and freedoms of citizens of the country and analyzed the results achieved in this area.

In addition, the MPs discussed a number of draft resolutions of the Mejlis and other issues. The parliament unanimously approved and adopted all draft laws.

In accordance with the legislation, the legislative acts adopted by the parliament will be submitted to the President of Turkmenistan for signature, after which they will pass into law.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020