Turkmenistan to buy modern TV and radio equipment from Sony

Turkmenistan will buy modern equipment from a subsidiary of Sony Corporation based in the UAE with the view of improving the performance and strengthening the technical capacity of television and radio channels. As the Turkmenistan.ru correspondent reports from Ashgabat, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect at an online government meeting.

The document instructs the State Committee on Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography of Turkmenistan to make a contract with the UAE-based Sony Professional Solutions MEA FZ-LLC for the purchase, installation and commissioning of modern television and radio equipment.

