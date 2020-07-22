Turkmenistan’s textile industry enterprises launch new line of clothing for schoolchildren

The subsidiary enterprises of the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan launched a new line of clothing for schoolchildren ahead of the new school year.

For example, “Bahar” enterprise that specializes in girls’ clothes started producing white aprons, uniforms and jackets, as well as smocks and aprons for shop classes. “Akhal” factory began producing school clothes for boys, while “Yenish” enterprise in the city of Mary started producing white shirts. In addition, “Turkmen-Kalkan” enterprise designed and launched production of several models of children's footwear: shoes, boots and moccasins.

According to customers, quality of school clothing has significantly improved in recent years. School children uniforms are noted for their high quality cut and natural fabrics with hypoallergenic properties.

