Interdepartmental Commission for Human Rights holds meeting in Ashgabat

The Interdepartmental Commission on the implementation of Turkmenistan's international obligations in the sphere of human rights and international humanitarian law held a regular meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan, members of the parliament, a number of ministries, departments and public associations of Turkmenistan. The UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Elena Panova, and the head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, Natalya Drozd, also participated in the meeting via video link.

The meeting summed up the results of work of the Interdepartmental Commission in the first half of this year and discussed the work plan for the second half of 2020. The meeting also discussed prospects of holding joint events of the Interdepartmental Commission and the UN Office in Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020