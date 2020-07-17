WHO sends humanitarian cargo to Turkmenistan

A humanitarian cargo from the World Health Organization arrived at the International Airport of Turkmenabat.

The WHO representative accompanying the cargo noted that livening up the humanitarian interaction had never been more important, and this event became another evidence of the joint fight against the hazard that poses a threat to the health of humanity.

The humanitarian cargo accounting for 320 thousand medical masks, 130 thousand respirators, over 88 thousand face shields, more than 18 thousand goggles and 12 thousand medical gowns was sent by special vehicles to Ashgabat where they were distributed among medical institutions.

