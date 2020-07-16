WHO mission holds briefing in Ashgabat on results of visit to Turkmenistan

The technical advisory mission of the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe) led by senior emergency officer Catherine Smallwood held a briefing in Ashgabat on the results of the mission’s visit to Turkmenistan.

The briefing participants listened with great interest to the head of the WHO mission, Catherine Smallwood, who spoke about the results of the work performed by the experts in Turkmenistan during a ten-day tour of the country. In particular, the WHO mission visited various medical institutions, points of entry into the country, laboratories in the regions and the capital of Turkmenistan, met with health workers and got acquainted with the ongoing activities in the field of epidemiological surveillance.

The head of the WHO mission noted that Turkmenistan remains the only country in the WHO European Region that has not registered a single case of the disease caused by COVID-19. “Therefore, it is important to continue strengthening the preventive measures initiated in Turkmenistan,” she added.

