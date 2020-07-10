|10.07.20 10:25
Turkmenistan establishes Interdepartmental Commission for Development of International Cooperation in Transport
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on establishment of the Interdepartmental Commission for Development of Cooperation in the Transport and Communication Sphere and approval of its members.
The Commission will aim to implement international initiatives and proposals made by Turkmenistan on development of international cooperation in the transport and communication sphere and address tasks arising from this work.
