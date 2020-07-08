Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and St. Petersburg hold online talks

Representatives of the business communities of Turkmenistan and Russian St. Petersburg held online talks to discuss issues relating to development of mutually beneficial trade and economic relations.

The Turkmen side was represented by the leaders of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, as well as the Ministry of Industry and Construction Materials Production of Turkmenistan. The St. Petersburg delegation to the online talks consisted of the leaders of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of St. Petersburg, representatives of a number of state-owned and private companies specializing in production of building materials, measuring equipment, radio electronics, telecommunications, as well as organizing exhibition activities.

The sides discussed priority areas of mutually beneficial cooperation. The participants spoke in favor of continuing the practice of regular talks for adjustment of vectors of trade and economic partnership.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020