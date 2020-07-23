WTO grants observer status to Turkmenistan

The General Council of the World Trade Organization (WTO) reviewed Turkmenistan's observer status application at its regular meeting at the WTO Headquarters in Geneva.

The Turkmen side was represented by the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Office in Geneva, Atageldy Khaldzanov. Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan also participated in the meeting online.

Speaking at the meeting, Atageldy Khaldzanov briefed the WTO General Council on the origins of the process of Turkmenistan's accession to the WTO and specifics of Ashgabat's foreign economic policy. The diplomat stressed that granting Turkmenistan an observer status in the organization would contribute to the dynamic development of the country's economy, strengthening its positions in foreign trade, attracting foreign investments and developing international trade relations.

Following the statement by the Turkmen side, representatives of a number of WTO member states, including India, the Russian Federation, Turkey, Ukraine, etc. expressed their support for Turkmenistan’s joining the organization as an observer.

Following the discussion, the WTO General Council unanimously decided to grant Turkmenistan an observer status in the organization.

The WTO currently accounts for 164 member states and 24 observer countries. Turkmenistan became the 25th observer country in the WTO.

