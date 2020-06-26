Turkmenistan-EU Joint Committee meets online

The Turkmenistan-European Union Joint Committee held its 19th meeting online.

At the meeting, Turkmenistan was represented by the heads of the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health and the Medical Industry. The EU delegation included representatives of the European External Action Service (EEAC) led by Luc Devigne, Deputy Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia of EEAC.

During the talks, the sides discussed measures to respond to the negative socio-economic impacts of the new type of coronavirus pandemic. In this regard, the sides agreed to hold a technological and information exchange to address this situation.

Issues related to broadening cooperation in the spheres of energy, transport, communications and digitalization were discussed separately. The sides discussed prospects of increasing trade turnover, as well as developing business partnerships between Turkmenistan and the EU.

The sides also exchanged views on improving cooperation in the sphere of education and health.

