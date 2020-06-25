Turkmen military personnel participate in Victory Day parade in Moscow

A military parade was held on Red Square in Moscow in honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Victory Parade was to be held on May 9. It was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. June 24 was not chosen by chance. It was on this day 75 years ago in Moscow that the legendary Victory Parade took place.

In total, about 14 thousand military personnel took part in the Victory Parade. Spectators watched 13 military detachments of the world armies passing by the stands, including military personnel from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Moldova, Mongolia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Two “Victory” cabriolets led the detachment of the Turkmen military personnel at the parade, carrying the flags of Turkmenistan and the banner of the 748th Infantry Regiment of the 206th Division of the 2nd Ukrainian Front, in which Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s grandfather Berdimuhamed Annaev fought. The governmental delegation of Turkmenistan to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory in Moscow was led by the Minister of Defense, Major General Begench Gundogdyev.

“The fact that soldiers and officers of the National Army participated in the parade makes every Turkmen citizen proud of the valiant sons of our land, who have made a worthy contribution to the Great Victory. Celebrating this glorious anniversary date, we salute our heroes, who showed unparalleled courage and valor in fierce battles in the name of the peaceful life of future generations,” President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized speaking at a government meeting on June 19.

