Turkmen-Russian intergovernmental commission holds meeting

The Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation held an online meeting with participation of representatives of the governments and departments of the two countries.

The sides discussed the pace of development of bilateral cooperation in the spheres of trade and economy, finance and oil and gas, as well as in power engineering, chemical industry, transport and communications and agriculture. The main topics of discussion included issues relating to increasing trade turnover and expansion of the range of traded goods, stimulation of investment activities and strengthening contacts between businesses.

The meeting participants spoke in favor of cooperation in the humanitarian and scientific-technological sphere. In this regard, the sides noted the positive experience of interaction in healthcare, including prevention and response to infectious diseases, timeliness and effectiveness of measures taken in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020