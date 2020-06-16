President of Turkmenistan attends opening of new recreation area at Golden Lake

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the opening ceremony of a complex of recreation facilities built at a lake on the northern outskirts of Ashgabat.

The head of state congratulated the ceremony participants on the opening of the recreation center and announced the decision to name this place Altyn Kel Lake (Golden Lake). Noting that the opening of a modern recreation area on the shore of the lake marks the beginning of great transformations for this area, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that this place would become very popular among the Ashgabat city dwellers and visitors.

The start of the first phase of construction of modern recreation facilities was given by the President of Turkmenistan on May 28 this year, during his working tour of the capital city.

As of today, there has been completed the construction of playgrounds for children’s sport activities, vacation houses, first-aid posts, observation points for rescue services, food and other shops, residential premises for technical personnel and a parking lot for 160 places.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed relevant officials to hold a briefing for the mass media to ensure broad press coverage of the opening of the new recreation area and all other aspects related to its functioning. The head of state also issued instructions for preparation of a detailed project of the next stage of development of the shore of the lake, which is to be reviewed in September, and, if approved, a decision will be made on the further development of the recreation area.

Then, the floor was given to the Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, Nurmuhammet Amannepesov. He reported that those wishing to come to the shore of the lake for leisure must undergo medical examination and receive a health certificate valid for 14 days. Citizens of Turkmenistan can do it at the Student Health House, and foreign citizens can obtain such certificates from the Ashgabat International Center for Head and Neck. The minister also stressed that the entire recreation area was disinfected and this work would be done on a regular basis. Vacationers must produce health certificates at two entry points into the recreation area, which were set up by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Swimming in the lake is allowed from 9 am to 7 pm.

It was also announced at the ceremony that shopping, transport, rescue and boat renting services will be offered for vacationers.

Then, the head of state inaugurated the recreation area by cutting a symbolic ribbon and toured it, and the new recreation center on the shores of “Golden Lake” took in the first group of vacationers.

