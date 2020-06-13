Science Day celebrated in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan celebrated Science Day with the traditional international scientific conference “Science, Engineering and Innovative Technologies in the Era of Power and Happiness.” This year, the forum was held online with participation of foreign delegates.

The online conference brought together scientists from twenty countries, including Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and India.

At the plenary session, the speakers touched upon issues relating to international scientific and technical cooperation, primarily in creating high-tech industries, using digital technologies in the social sphere, establishing a shared academic platform and network services to resolve priority scientific and technical problems at the regional and global level.

In particular, the conference participants discussed issues relating to increasing the efficiency of applications in the field of alternative energy, pharmaceuticals and mineral processing. Speakers, including Turkmen ones, emphasized the importance of digitalization of the economy and social sphere.

Foreign scientists expressed their readiness to establish broader partnerships with Turkmen colleagues, noting the availability of modern scientific infrastructure in Turkmenistan, as well as opportunities for innovative activities in the field of science development.

