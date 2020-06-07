Day of Russian Language celebrated in Ashgabat by flower laying ceremony at Alexander Pushkin Monument

Staff of the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan, teachers and schoolchildren of the A.S. Pushkin Turkmen-Russian School laid flowers at the Monument to Alexander Pushkin in Ashgabat in celebration of the Day of Russian Language.

This monument was designed by engineer Butuzov and sculptor Berto. It was erected in the Turkmen capital in 1911, and today it is the oldest monument in the city.

The flower laying ceremony was followed by festive events at the A.S. Pushkin Turkmen-Russian School. In the assembly hall of the school, senior school children read out excerpts from the works by the poet and other authors about Pushkin himself, professional artists performed romances on Pushkin’s verses. All performers were presented with memorable gifts at the end of the event.

In conclusion of the celebration, diplomats, teachers, schoolchildren and guests laid flowers at the Monument to Alexander Pushkin installed in the school lobby. The bronze statue of the poet was donated to the Turkmen-Russian School by famous Turkmen sculptor Nurmukhammet Ataev last fall.

