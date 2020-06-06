Wheat harvesting begins in Turkmenistan

A wheat harvest campaign has begun in Turkmenistan. This year, Turkmen farmers are expected to harvest 1 million 400 thousand tons of wheat from 690 thousand hectares of land sown with winter crops.

In the country as a whole, 2 220 Claas, John Deere, Case and New Holland combine harvesters are involved in harvesting. The high-performance harvesters are operated in two shifts to allow farmers to harvest wheat quickly and without loss. Hundreds of mobile mechanical repair crews have been deployed to service combine harvesters around the clock, providing them with everything they need - fuel, fuels and lubricants and spare parts.

The delivery of wheat to 156 collection points, granaries and elevators is ensured by over 11 thousand trucks that were provided by various ministries and departments. Laboratories have also been set up by the beginning of the harvest campaign, in which specialists of the Main State Service “Turkmen Standards” assess the quality of incoming grain. Timely payments to grain growers for wheat are carried out through the local branches of the State Commercial Bank “Dayhanbank”.

