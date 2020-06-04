Turkmenistan’s embassies abroad organize events in celebration of World Bicycle Day

Turkmenistan’s embassies abroad organized events in celebration of World Bicycle Day that was established in 2018 by the UN General Assembly resolution at Turkmenistan’s initiative.

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Belarus supported a bicycle ride at the Belarusian State University of Physical Culture in Minks to mark World Bicycle Day. The cyclists included students of the Belarusian State University of Physical Education and members of the national cycling team of the Republic of Belarus. Guests of the sports festival noted the importance of World Bicycle Day and thanked the event participants.

A bicycle ride organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Turkey took place in “Turkmenistan” park in Ankara. The diplomatic staff, Turkmen students studying at the higher education establishments of Ankara, representatives of the Ankara city administration and journalists participated in the ride. Having covered the distance of 10 kilometers, they finished near the monument to the Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly in this park complex.

The Beijing Peace Garden Museum hosted a special event titled “International Bicycle Day on the Silk Road: Peace, Trust and Solidarity”, which was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the People’s Republic of China jointly with the China Peace Fund and the Beijing International Peace Culture Fund. The Chinese side thanked the Embassy of Turkmenistan for organizing such an important event and activities to enhance multicultural cooperation through the Peace Foundation.

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in France organized a bicycle ride in celebration of World Bicycle Day, bringing together staff of the diplomatic mission and members of their families, representatives of the Turkmen diaspora, as well as a number of embassies accredited in Paris. All participants of the action were awarded memorable gifts.

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Uzbekistan also organized a bicycle ride in Tashkent. The cyclists included staff of the diplomatic mission, representatives of the Turkmen youth studying at the higher education establishments of Uzbekistan, as well as members of the Turkmen diaspora. They covered the distance of 5 kilometers through the Central Park of the Uzbek capital.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020