Monument to bicycle inaugurated in Ashgabat

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov inaugurated the Monument to Bicycle that was erected in the southwestern part of Ashgabat in honor of World Bicycle Day.

The ceremony was attended by members of the government, national parliament, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, rectors and students of the higher education establishments, as well as residents of Ashgabat.

In his speech at the ceremony, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated all the participants on World Bicycle Day. The head of state emphasized that Turkmenistan pays much attention to developing physical education and sports in order to strengthen public health, promote the principles of a healthy lifestyle and bring up a physically and morally healthy younger generation.

Then, the head of state kicked started a large-scale bicycle ride along the streets of Ashgabat and personally headed it. Led by the Turkmen leader, a thousand-strong group of cyclists cycled along the highways of the capital city to the accompaniment of famous music groups. Cyclists covered a total of 12 kilometers before finishing in the center of Ashgabat.

Large-scale bicycle rides marking World Bicycle Day were held in all the regions of the country. World Bicycle Day was established at Ashgabat’s initiative by the UN General Assembly resolution adopted unanimously at its 72nd session in April 2018.

