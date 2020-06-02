Turkmenistan holds public celebration of World Children's Day

Public events were held in Turkmenistan in celebration of World Children's Day, which is included in the list of the country’s official holidays as an expression of solidarity with the international community in ensuring the rights and interests of children.

On this day, the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan together with UNICEF launched a contest of drawings among preschool children on the theme “My Happy Family.” The organizers decided not to pick winners, give every child freedom of expression and then hold an online exhibition of children's drawings, publish them on the websites of the Turkmen media and eventually use them in designing thematic booklets and brochures.

Recreation Park “Ashgabat” in the capital city was one of the venues of celebrations that featured performances by children's art groups and circus artists, as well as exhibitions of colorful children's books with catchy cover pages.

Similar festivities for children were organized in the capital's “World of Fairy Tales” park and the Cultural and Entertainment Center “Alem”, Ashgabat’s Orphanage and shopping and entertainment center “Berkarar”. Celebrations took place in all the regions of Turkmenistan. The organizers of festive public events ensured an interesting and informative program of celebrations as well as sweet treats for children.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020