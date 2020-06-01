Turkmen Carpet Day celebrated in Turkmenistan

An international exhibition-fair celebrating Turkmen Carpet Day was held in Ashgabat. It was organized by “Turkmenhaly” (Turkmen carpet) State Association and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The exhibition presented carpets, rugs, national jewelry, textile products and other goods produced by Turkmen enterprises. The number of exhibitors exceeded 120 participants, including well-known carpet manufacturers, businessmen, executives and representatives of large trading companies.

In the afternoon, the 20th Anniversary Conference of the World Association of Connoisseurs of Turkmen Hand Made Carpets was held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. The online conference was attended by connoisseurs of Turkmen carpet weaving from Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, as well as historians, art critics and collectors from Japan, China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The forum discussed issues relating to the preservation and large-scale popularization of the national tradition of carpet weaving and other types of decorative and applied art of the Turkmen people. Speakers at the conference shared information on the results of scientific research on the origin of carpet ornaments and development of this art in various countries.

In the evening, a concert celebrating Turkmen Carpet Day was held at “Ashgabat” Song and Music Center.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020