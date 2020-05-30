Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan hosts meeting with Governor of Astrakhan region via videoconferencing

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting via video conferencing with Governor of Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation Igor Babushkin.

It was noted during the meeting that Turkmenistan attaches special importance to developing direct partnerships with the regions of the Russian Federation, in particular Astrakhan region.

The Russian governor spoke of the interest of large industrial, energy, shipbuilding and other enterprises of the coastal region of Russia in building mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmen partners, both within the framework of existing joint agreements and new projects. In this regard, the sides noted the importance of the Turkmen-Astrakhan Joint Council on Entrepreneurship. According to the sides, the active work of this body contributes to enhancing trade and economic relations between business representatives of the two countries.

