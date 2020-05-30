Delegation of Turkmenistan participates in meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government via video conferencing

A delegation of Turkmenistan took part in a regular meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government via video conferencing. Turkmenistan’s delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues relating to cooperation between the CIS countries in the areas of economy, transport, energy, humanitarian and cultural field, youth policy and several others.

The meeting reviewed and adopted a number of documents, including the CIS Economic Development Strategy until 2030; Priority Areas for Cooperation between the CIS countries in the field of transport until 2030; the Programme of events dedicated to the Year of Architecture and Urban Planning in the CIS in 2021; the Strategy for Development of Cooperation of CIS Countries in Physical Culture and Sports for 2021–2030; and Joint Efforts of the CIC Countries to Combat the Spread of Coronavirus Infection COVID-19.

