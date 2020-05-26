Exhibition “White City Ashgabat” opens in capital city of Turkmenistan in celebration of Day of Ashgabat

The XIX international universal exhibition “White City Ashgabat” opened in the Turkmen capital in celebration of Day of Ashgabat. The traditional exhibition was organized by the Ashgabat city administration and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. It presents the achievements of Ashgabat as well as prospects in the field of urban development and creation of urban infrastructure.

Over 70 exhibitors, including public enterprises, national and foreign private companies, demonstrated their products and services in the spheres of finance and banking, construction, food industry, high technologies, education, culture, sports and tourism.

The foreign participants of the universal exhibition include organizations and companies involved in the implementation of joint projects in the field of urban development and road transport infrastructure.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conveyed a welcome message to the participants of the universal exhibition.

In the evening, celebrations of Day of Ashgabat concluded with a festive concert of masters of art at the Song and Music Center “Ashgabat” as a tribute to the Turkmen capital.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2020